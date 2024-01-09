West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) announced on Monday that he had outraised all other gubernatorial candidates combined.

Morrisey’s campaign said in a release that since he entered the race to replace outgoing Gov. Jim Justice (R), he has raised roughly $2,584,975, and has over $2 million cash on hand.

Morrisey has nearly $2 million that may be spent on the primary race for the governorship, which is more than what his rival Moore Capito can spend in the primary. Morrisey’s release said that he has outraised his opponents by more than two to one in his bid to become governor.

“West Virginians know that I’m the only candidate in the race who will hit the ground running and continue delivering conservative victories on Day 1 as governor. The outpouring of support my campaign has received is an honor,” Morrisey said in a written statement.

“With a consistent polling advantage, an unmatched conservative record, key endorsements from across the state and the nation and a sweeping financial edge, it’s clear that West Virginians will choose Patrick Morrisey as their next Governor,” Jai Chabria, senior strategist for the Morrisey campaign, said in a written statement.

Morrisey leads Moore Capito in a bid for the Republican nomination for governor, according to a poll released in November.

American Pulse Research and Polling, in partnership with WMOV, a local West Virginia talk radio station, found that Morrisey leads Capito 30.5 percent to 22.6 percent among likely Republican primary voters, which is well beyond the poll’s 4.8 percent margin of error. Almost 23 percent remain undecided about the GOP primary election for the Mountain State’s next governor.

