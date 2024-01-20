Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was “not surprised” that former Gov. Nikki Haley recently said she will “change personalities” for voters in New Hampshire, exclusively telling Breitbart News in a phone interview that Haley is allied with “neocons.”

Haley, who is supported by Democrat donors, said in early January that each GOP primary is different and requires a change in personality.

“The structure of [the primary] is really amazing. Iowa starts it. You change personalities, you go into New Hampshire.” she said on PBS about the GOP primary process.

“They continue on, and by the time it gets to South Carolina,” she added, “it gets bigger going into Super Tuesday. There’s something very cool about the process”

“I can’t believe she said it out loud,” Greene said in response to Haley’s gaffe. “That’s a neocon for you … But I’m not surprised at all that she’s got to change personalities … Everything about her is fake; her support is fake.”

Haley is the most establishment candidate in the GOP primary. Her stated policies do not often align with America First principles:

She said “every person on social media should be verified by their name.”

She believes in defending Ukraine’s eastern border with American taxpayer funds.

She said the government should not intervene if parents decide to put their children through irreversible, life-altering “transgender” surgery.

She supports importing migrants for jobs that would otherwise go to better-paid Americans.

“Just like [Sen.] Lindsey Graham and all the other ones, it depends on the audience they’re talking to, and whether it’s big-time defense contractors, lobbyists, big donors,” Greene said about Haley’s gaffe. “She is a fake candidate.”

“Nikki Haley in my mind is like that wing of the Republican Party — it’s just like a woman going into menopause. It’s just not going well. Very comparable,” she said jokingly.

“She’s going to lose big time,” Greene predicted. “She absolutely is the biggest loser on the ballot, and everybody just needs to start calling it out.”

Haley is still more than ten points down in the Granite State, according to Thursday’s Suffolk tracking poll:

Trump: 50 percent

Haley: 36 percent

DeSantis: 6 percent

WATCH: Nikki Haley Claims Republican Primary Is a “Two-Person Race” After Placing Third in Iowa Caucus

C-SPAN

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.