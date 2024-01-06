Nikki Haley Says She Will ‘Change Personalities’ on Campaign Trail 

Former Gov. Nikki Haley said Friday that she will “change personalities” from state to state on the campaign trail.

The comment represents a major gaffe for the Republican primary contender, who is already trailing former President Donald Trump in the polls:

Iowa: Trump leads Haley by 35 points

New Hampshire: Trump leads Haley by 14 points

South Carolina: Trump leads Haley by 31 points

“The structure of [the primary] is really amazing. Iowa starts it. You change personalities, you go into New Hampshire.” she said on PBS about the GOP primary process.

“They continue on, and by the time it gets to South Carolina,” she added, “it gets bigger going into Super Tuesday. There’s something very cool about the process”:

Potentially brutal gaffe by @NikkiHaley “The structure of [the primary] is really amazing. Iowa starts it. YOU CHANGE PERSONALITIES, you go into New Hampshire.” …You change personalities??? pic.twitter.com/B2BcoowwuU — John Hasson (@SonofHas) January 6, 2024

Haley, whom many conservatives consider a globalist, took heat from Trump during his speech in Iowa on Friday.

“Nikki Haley has been in the pocket of the open borders establishment donors her entire career and she’s a globalist. She likes the globe,” Trump said.

“Haley’s campaign is being funded by Biden donors. Did you know that? Trump asked. “Biden donors,” he repeated.

“We fought long and hard to rescue the Republican Party from the likes of Mitt Romney, Karl Rove, Paul Ryan,” Trump said. “There’s no chance we’re going to let them [RINOs] claw their way back into power.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.