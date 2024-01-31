Florida Has Nearly 800k More Registered Republicans than Democrats

Florida has nearly 800,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) recently announced.

“When I got elected governor in Nov 2018, FL had close to 300k more registered Democrats than Republicans,” DeSantis, who dropped his Republican presidential bid in January, said on X.

“Today, we have close to 800k more registered Republicans than Democrats — a net gain of more than 1 million in a little more than 5 years,” he said, adding, “Produce results and people will respond!”:

Indeed, data from the Florida Division of Elections — last updated on December 31, 2023 — shows 5,141,848 registered Republicans and 4,362,147 registered Democrats — a difference of 779,701 in favor of Republicans.

DeSantis initially announced that Republicans were overtaking Democrats for the first time in the Sunshine State’s history in November 2021, and the gap has only continued to grow throughout the years.

As Breitbart News reported:

From that moment on, Republicans have only continued to expand their lead, toppling Democrats by more than 100,000 mere months later, in March 2022. That figure doubled to 200,000 in July, and in December 2022, the figure stood around 350,000. In February 2023, Republicans outnumbered Democrats by 400,000 registered voters, and that figure swelled to 680,030 as of October 31, 2023, with Republicans having 5,153,695 voters to the Democrat party’s 4,473,665.

Breitbart News spoke to the Republican National Committee (RNC) about this phenomenon in December, and it revealed that Republican voter registration nearly doubled in 2023 in the Sunshine State. Further, the number of no-party-affiliation (NPA) voters in Florida dropped by 413,763 over the year. The RNC said many of these individuals became Republicans.

Additionally, the RNC said Republicans were making “historic voter registration gains” in key battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.