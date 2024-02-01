150 House Democrats Vote Against Bill to Deport Illegal Alien Drunk Drivers

The overwhelming majority of House Democrats voted against legislation this week that would make sure illegal alien drunk drivers are deported from the United States following their convictions.

On Wednesday, 150 House Democrats voted against the “Protect Our Communities from DUIs Act” by Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) which would make drunk driving grounds for ineligibility to be in the U.S.

In practice, the law would ensure that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents can swiftly take illegal aliens convicted of drunk driving into their custody so they can be deported.

Just 59 House Democrats broke ranks with their party leadership, joining 215 House Republicans to ultimately pass the bill.

“There was a newlywed couple from my hometown of Enterprise, Alabama, named Angel and Jeremy Seay. I knew them personally,” Moore said on the House floor. “Angel and Jeremy were riding their motorcycle together when an illegal immigrant under the influence of alcohol collided into them with his pickup. Their lives were cut dramatically short.”

“Sadly, tragedies like this are not uncommon across our country,” Moore said.

Today, my legislation that forces President Biden to deport illegal immigrants who drive drunk or impaired passed the House. I thank my @HouseGOP colleagues for joining me to protect American families by ensuring illegals who commit these offenses are off our streets. pic.twitter.com/y9G3Nea8Xi — Rep. Barry Moore (@RepBarryMoore) February 1, 2024

In another vote this week, 155 House Democrats voted against legislation from Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) that would ensure ICE agents can promptly deport illegal aliens convicted of Social Security fraud against American citizens.

Only 55 House Democrats joined 217 House Republicans to pass the bill.

Social Security fraud, where American citizens have their Social Security numbers and thus identities stolen by illegal aliens, is extremely common.

In 2018, an Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) investigation revealed potentially 39 million cases in the prior four years where Americans had their identities stolen by illegal aliens.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.