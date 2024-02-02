President Joe Biden gained a “reputation” during his first three years in the White House for reportedly using curse words when speaking about former President Donald Trump.

Although Biden vowed to restore “decency” to the White House, he failed to make good on his promise, according to Politico’s Jonathan Lemire, Lauren Egan, Myah Ward, and Ben Johansen, who acknowledged Biden’s habit of cursing his political opponents:

The president has described Trump to longtime friends and close aides as a “sick fuck” who delights in others’ misfortunes, according to three people who have heard the president use the profane description. According to one of the people who has spoken with the president, Biden recently said of Trump: “What a fucking asshole the guy is.” His disgust toward Trump has never been a secret but has only grown in recent months as the former president tightens his grip on the GOP nomination.

Biden also speaks angrily in public about Trump. On January 6, Biden recalled an attack against Paul Pelosi, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband, in which he was physically assaulted in his home with a hammer.

“At his rally, he [Trump] jokes about an intruder, whipped up by the Big Trump Lie, taking a hammer to Paul Pelosi’s skull,” Biden said. “And he thinks that’s funny,” Biden appeared to blame Trump. “He laughed about it. What a sick …”

Biden also grew angry on January 27 in South Carolina about a report of alleged comments Trump made about not wanting to visit a French military cemetery in the rain. Trump denied the alleged report.

“[Trump] referred to those heroes, and I quote, as ‘suckers’ and ‘losers.’ He actually said that. How dare he say that. How dare he talk about my son and all like that,” Biden claimed. “Look, I call them patriots and heroes. The only loser I see is Donald Trump.”

Biden often finds it difficult to control his anger. When peppered with unwanted questions, especially questions about the Biden family corruption, he has struggled to maintain an even-keeled demeanor. “Get your words straight, Jack!” Biden once shouted at a voter on the 2020 campaign trail. “No one has said my son has done anything wrong, and I did not on any occasion.”

“You’re a damn liar, man!” he snapped. RELATED — “No!” Biden SNAPS at Reporter Asking About Involvement with Hunter’s “Shake Down” Text C-SPAN The president’s history of anger flashes is a common feature among elderly males with senility, according to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “Uncontrollable flashes of anger are common among people who are aging, particularly among men, and they often accompany senility,” Carlson explained. “Losing it is a very frustrating experience, and your heart goes out to anyone who is.”