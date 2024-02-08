Report: 26 Illegal Alien Killers, Pedophiles Arrested in Sanctuary State California

More than two dozen illegal aliens convicted and charged with murder and child sex crimes have been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the sanctuary state of California.

Last month, ICE agents said they arrested 26 illegal aliens convicted or charged with murder, homicide, and child sex crimes, including assault against children, during a sting operation in the San Francisco Bay Area from Jan. 16 through Jan. 28.

“The neighborhoods where we live are now safer with the arrest of these egregious criminals,” ICE official Moises Becerra said in a statement. “The success of this operation is only possible through the continued professionalism, integrity, and diligence of our officers and their commitment to safeguard the homeland.”

Those illegal aliens arrested by ICE agents include:

A 29-year-old Honduran illegal alien convicted of felony lewd or lascivious acts on a child under 14 years old.

A 32-year-old Mexican illegal alien convicted of felony lewd or lascivious acts on a child under 14 years old.

A 26-year-old Mexican illegal alien who is wanted in Mexico on murder and attempted murder charges.

California has the strictest sanctuary state policy in the United States.

The policy bans local law enforcement agencies and state officials from cooperating with ICE agents to help find, detain, and ultimately deport illegal aliens convicted and charged of the most egregious crimes against American citizens.

Today, nearly five million illegal aliens and their U.S.-born children, commonly referred to as “anchor babies,” reside in California — the largest of any state in the nation.

