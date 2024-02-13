GOP Seeks Hur’s Audio of Biden to Decipher Degree of ‘Poor’ Memory

The House impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, 81, requested the Justice Department to release the transcript and videotape of the president’s interview with special counsel Robert Hur.

If the DOJ releases the information to the impeachment inquiry, it could help Congress decipher the degree of Biden’s “poor” memory.

White House spokesman Ian Sams said last week that Biden will “look at” disclosing a redacted transcript with Hur.

Hur’s report released last week described Biden as not competent to stand trial for allegedly stealing classified documents. Biden is an “elderly man with a poor memory,” Hur wrote in his report on Biden’s wrongdoing.

House Republicans also intend to request testimony from Hur about the interview and about whether Biden’s alleged theft of classified documents compromised national security. In total, the hearing could focus on three subjects, a source told Axios:

“The national security implications of Biden’s document storage when he was out of office.” “The president’s fitness for office.” “The Justice Department’s handling of the investigation.”

Hur’s testimony could increase the pressure on Biden to forgo reelection. Democrats and members of the media, many of whom defend the president’s alleged theft, said the testimony would be a “blockbuster” at the very least.

About one-third of Democrats doubt Biden’s mental fitness, the latest Harvard/Harris survey found in December. Another poll revealed a whopping 82 percent of Americans harbor concerns about his physical and mental health.

Polling also shows Biden holds the worst net approval rating in presidential history at this time in office.

🚨BREAKING🚨 We are giving the Justice Department until February 19 at 5p to produce the transcript of President Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur and other documents included in the report that relate to our impeachment inquiry. Americans deserve transparency… pic.twitter.com/JtVZ2LY3nz — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) February 12, 2024

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.