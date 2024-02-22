Far-left “Squad” members Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) are facing backlash after posting a “twisted” attack against the pro-Israel American Public Affairs Committee in Israel (AIPAC) for raising awareness of Hamas’s brutal sexual crimes and warning that a ceasefire with the terror group would keep the “rapist monsters” in power.

On Wednesday, Israel released an initial report into sexual violence committed by Hamas during the unprecedented October 7 massacre — the deadliest attack against Jewish people since the Nazi Holocaust — which resulted in roughly 1,200 dead inside the Jewish state, over 5,300 more wounded, and at least 241 hostages of all ages taken, of which nearly 130 remain in Gaza. The vast majority of victims were civilians and included dozens of American citizens.

In response, AIPAC argued that a “ceasefire now keeps these rapist monsters armed and in power in Gaza.”

Within hours of the post, Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) appeared to come to the terrorist group’s defense while assuming a victim stance.

“It is appalling that AIPAC is targeting women members of Congress who have survived sexual assault with this horrific rhetoric,” she wrote. “Each and every day, their role in US politics becomes a greater scandal.”

“They are the NRA of foreign policy,” she added. “Of course they don’t want a ceasefire.”

It is appalling that AIPAC is targeting women members of Congress who have survived sexual assault with this horrific rhetoric. Each and every day, their role in US politics becomes a greater scandal. They are the NRA of foreign policy. Of course they don’t want a ceasefire. https://t.co/6d8hSqJ9oh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 21, 2024

Her post was followed by that of Rep. Cori Bush, who charged on Thursday that “[a]s a survivor of rape, AIPAC’s tactic of exploiting rape is outright vile and appalling.”

“Their playbook relies on bullying, lying, harassing, belittling & intimidation to try to manipulate the public & force those calling for a ceasefire into submission,” she wrote. “It won’t stop us.”

As a survivor of rape, AIPAC’s tactic of exploiting rape is outright vile and appalling. Their playbook relies on bullying, lying, harassing, belittling & intimidation to try to manipulate the public & force those calling for a ceasefire into submission. It won’t stop us. https://t.co/G4Jn9aVKor — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) February 22, 2024

In response, AIPAC called it “appalling” that Ocasio-Cortez “will spread toxic lies about pro-Israel Americans but won’t condemn Hamas’ systematic rape of Israeli women,” accusing her of “[p]ure anti-Israel hypocrisy and hate.”

It’s appalling that @AOC will spread toxic lies about pro-Israel Americans but won’t condemn Hamas’ systematic rape of Israeli women. Won’t say a word about the victims. Won’t acknowledge the report. Won’t demand Hamas surrender. Why not? Pure anti-Israel hypocrisy and hate. https://t.co/txHUg1cT6O — AIPAC | Text ISRAEL to 24722 | #StandWithIsrael (@AIPAC) February 22, 2024

Others also took to social media to call out the radical Squad members.

“You don’t get to speak for the rest of us, and the squad aren’t the only members of Congress who have experienced sexual violence,” wrote Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX). “Stop playing the victim. Hamas is using rape as a weapon of war and it’s wrong.”

“For God’s sake, call it out!” she added.

You don’t get to speak for the rest of us, and the squad aren’t the only members of Congress who have experienced sexual violence. Stop playing the victim. Hamas is using rape as a weapon of war and it’s wrong. For God's sake, call it out! https://t.co/yEkEx8FIBs — Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne (@RepBethVanDuyne) February 22, 2024

“Maybe this is why Israel and AIPAC don’t want a ceasefire with the terrorists you support,” wrote Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA), highlighting an article on Hamas’s barbaric sexual crimes.

Maybe this is why Israel and AIPAC don’t want a ceasefire with the terrorists you support. https://t.co/OnenTiMBLb pic.twitter.com/9RQUuhuO9J — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) February 22, 2024

“Did you just say that condemning Hamas for its sexual atrocities against women somehow offends female members of Congress? I am having difficulty discerning where your stupidity ends and your venality begins,” wrote former Trump administration U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

Did you just say that condemning Hamas for its sexual atrocities against women somehow offends female members of Congress? I am having difficulty discerning where your stupidity ends and your venality begins. https://t.co/uLgDWR9FPk — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) February 22, 2024

“Is she a woman or a monster? How dare @AOC criticize AIPAC for bringing to her attention Hamas’ systematic rape of Israelis on Oct. 7,” wrote Ellie Cohanim, a broadcast journalist who served as Deputy Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism at the United States Department of State.

“Any survivor of sexual assault would stand with other victims,” she added. “Cortez & the Squad stand with the rapists instead, all while trying to silence Jews.”

Is she a woman or a monster? How dare @AOC criticize AIPAC for bringing to her attention Hamas’ systematic rape of Israelis on Oct. 7.

Any survivor of sexual assault would stand with other victims.

Cortez & the Squad stand with the rapists instead, all while trying to silence… https://t.co/wsgik541rh — Ellie Cohanim (@EllieCohanim) February 22, 2024

“This joke of a Congress member @AOC is clearly disturbed. To post this is twisted on so many levels. How sick this person AOSick must be!” wrote former New York state assemblyman Dov Hikind, who serves as chairman of Americans Against Antisemitism (AAA).

“No @AOC, what is appalling is that you claim to stand for women’s rights, yet refuse to condemn the systematic rape and sexual assault of Israeli women and girls by Hamas – and instead attack @AIPAC,” he added.

Must watch! This joke of a Congress member @AOC is clearly disturbed. To post this is twisted on so many levels. How sick this person AOSick must be! https://t.co/GL4pFWQ3mB pic.twitter.com/rEtwPNloKw — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) February 21, 2024

“You have no shame,” wrote international human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky.

No @AOC, what is appalling is that you claim to stand for women’s rights, yet refuse to condemn the systematic rape and sexual assault of Israeli women and girls by Hamas – and instead attack @AIPAC. You have no shame. https://t.co/dMniftWdMl — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) February 22, 2024

“You are a f***ing idiot,” wrote conservative commentator Dave Rubin. “I’ll gladly take a Community Notes fact check on that…”

You are a fucking idiot. I’ll gladly take a Community Notes fact check on that… https://t.co/nu7Fp7HGwF — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 22, 2024

“AOC compares herself to the victims of October 7 and claims victimhood on the basis of her gender for being told to … [checks notes] … consider the hostages,” wrote conservative commentator and defense attorney Marina Medvin.

AOC compares herself to the victims of October 7 and claims victimhood on the basis of her gender for being told to … [checks notes] … consider the hostages. pic.twitter.com/fbHa6xzGjJ — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 22, 2024

“Oh for the love of God, just STFU already,” wrote David Draiman, the frontman of the American heavy metal band Disturbed. “Call to #ReleaseTheHostages, for #Hamas to surrender, and for the #Palestinians to have a chance at a real future, or just sit down and let the adults handle things.”

Oh for the love of God, just STFU already. Call to #ReleaseTheHostages, for #Hamas to surrender, and for the #Palestinians to have a chance at a real future, or just sit down and let the adults handle things. — David Draiman 🎗️🇱✡️☮️ (@davidmdraiman) February 21, 2024

“So as an alleged rape victim you’re saying that you stand with the terrorists who did things like this to women. Got it,” wrote independent journalist Yaakov Strasberg.

So as an alleged rape victim you're saying that you stand with the terrorists who did things like this to women.

Got it. https://t.co/8oQEJxTdp5 pic.twitter.com/dxIL5XEiWt — Yaakov Strasberg (@YaakovStras) February 22, 2024

“Your unwillingness to condemn Hamas rapists is vile and appalling. And hopefully come this summer, you lose your primary,” wrote StopAntisemitism, a watchdog group dedicated to fighting antisemitic incitement.

Your unwillingness to condemn Hamas rapists is vile and appalling. And hopefully come this summer, you lose your primary. — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) February 22, 2024

“There can’t be anymore radio silence, the backlash needs to be louder and more bipartisan,” wrote End Jewish Hatred activist Adar Rubin. “Over the past few days, Cori Bush, AOC, and Rashida Tlaib have made it clear that they will not condemn Hamas’ rape and sexual violence.”

“They need to be kicked out of the Democratic Party,” he added.

There can’t be anymore radio silence, the backlash needs to be louder and more bipartisan. Over the past few days, Cori Bush, AOC, and Rashida Tlaib have made it clear that they will not condemn Hamas’ rape and sexual violence. They need to be kicked out of the Democratic Party. https://t.co/9Ij1Wu0HAx — Adar Rubin (@rubin_a1) February 22, 2024

The matter comes after Israel released a report detailing sexual violence by Hamas during the October 7 terror attack, as compiled by the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel (ARCCI).

The findings, based on eyewitness accounts and forensic evidence, reveal harrowing instances of rape, sexual assault, and mutilation against both genders. These acts of violence were often public, with victims’ relatives forced to watch, adding to the humiliation. The report highlights a deliberate strategy of sexual violence by Hamas, involving sadistic practices and mutilation.

The findings have been submitted to the United Nations.