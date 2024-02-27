Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) on Tuesday said that Republicans who refuse to endorse former President Donald Trump, such as Sen. Todd Young (R-IN), are helping President Joe Biden’s reelection chances.

Young, who represents the ruby red Hoosier state that went for Trump by 16 percent, has become a vocal Trump critic. He has, even as Trump-critical Senate Republican leaders such as Sen. John Thune (R-SD) have endorsed Trump, refused to back the 45th president’s reelection bid.

“I’ve never been a joiner. I’m gonna do what I think is right for the country,” Young said.

He has said that he is not worried about fallout or he would not be talking to Punchbowl News.

Braun, who has endorsed Trump’s reelection bid, spoke out against Republicans who refuse to back Trump.

Braun is running to be governor of the Hoosier state. He said:

Joe Biden is the worst president in our history and intent on destroying our country with open borders, runaway inflation, and the woke mob. Donald Trump is the GOP nominee to defeat Biden and save America – there is no third option and if you are a Republican elected official who refuses to support Trump then you are helping Joe Biden and hurting America.

Young appeared to sour on Trump’s criticism of a recent border deal brokered between establishment Senate Republicans and Democrats, which would not do much to alleviate the border crisis and would even expand immigration.

“Anything that interrupts that negotiation I think would be tragic. … I hope no one is trying to take this away for campaign purposes,” said Young, suggesting that Trump may try to politicize the then-border negotiations to make immigration more of a campaign issue.

