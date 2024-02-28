White House: President Biden ‘Passes a Cognitive Test Every Day’

President Joe Biden “passes a cognitive test every day” due to the rigors of the job, said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday, as she attempted to fend off reporters’ questions about Biden’s mental fitness.

Jean-Pierre presided over a White House press briefing just hours after the president returned from his annual physical. She said that a cognitive test was not part of the annual checkup, despite concerns about Biden’s acuity.

“If you look at what this president — he passes a cognitive test every day, every day, as he moves from one topic to another topic, understanding the granular level of these topics … this is a very rigorous job,” Jean-Pierre added.

President Donald Trump notably volunteered to take a cognitive test to rebut media accusations about his acuity.

TRUMP: I asked the doctor, I said, ‘is there some kind of cognitive test that I could take?’ … the last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question. You’ll go ‘person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ So they say — ‘can you repeat that?’ … for me it was easy.” pic.twitter.com/pCKYoNy3BH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2020

She said that White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor was “happy with how everything went” in Biden’s physical and that he would complete a “robust, comprehensive memo” on the president’s health that would be distributed.

Jean-Pierre struggled to explain, however, why O’Connor would not be made available to the press, as previous presidential physicians had been made available in prior administrations, notably in the Trump administration.

