Democrat Election Lawyer Marc Elias Brags: Trump Can’t Get Fair Trial in DC

Democrat election lawyer Marc E. Elias boasted Sunday that President Donald Trump cannot receive a fair trial in the District of Columbia, after noting the small number of votes Trump received Saturday in the Republican primary there.

In a city of 700,000, Donald Trump got 676 votes in the GOP primary. A tough jury pool…. pic.twitter.com/oHNHa0mF2n — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) March 4, 2024

Elias runs the so-called “Democracy Docket,” suing on behalf of Democrats and claiming to defend “democracy” in doing so. He played a key role in planting the “Russia collusion” hoax, which sought to undermine the results of the 2016 presidential election. He was also instrumental in suing states to change their voting laws ahead of the 2020 presidential election to enable mass vote-by-mail, a tactic that was crucial to Democratic turnout in swing states.

His comment was not only an admission that Trump cannot receive a fair trial in a jurisdiction full of potential jurors who are opposed to him, but celebrated that fact, because it would make convicting the former president even easier.

Trump faces criminal charges brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith in the District of Columbia related to his efforts to challenge the 2020 election results (as Elias himself has done, even citing alleged problems with voting machines).

Elias has never faced charges related to his role in the “Russia collusion” hoax, though he was called as a witness in the trial of former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, who was acquitted by a D.C. jury in what many critics said was possibly the result of jury nullification by people opposed to the former president, given the facts.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.