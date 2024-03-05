Mark Cuban Says He Voted for Nikki Haley in GOP Primary

Mark Cuban said Monday he recently cast his ballot in the Texas Republican primary for former President Donald Trump’s last remaining opponent, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Cuban told Bloomberg News of his choice during a visit to the White House, as Breitbart News reported, making plain his antipathy towards the man shaping as the Republican presidential nominee for 2024.

The 65-year-old minority Dallas Mavericks owner said he voted for Nikki Haley in the Texas Republican primary and will be backing Biden in the general election if he faces off against Trump, having once admitted he too harbored ambitions for the highest office in the land.

Bless his little heart. https://t.co/UIc1FCKlKh — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 13, 2020

On the issue of Biden’s age, Cuban said it would not faze him even if the octogenarian were in his final moments of life.

“If they were having his last wake, and it was him versus Trump, and he was being given last rites, I would still vote for Joe Biden,” the “Shark Tank” star said, adding his vote for Haley in the Super Tuesday primary would be another “protest vote against Trump.”

Cuban, the co-founder of the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, was at the White House for a roundtable on prescription drug prices.

His corporate ethos prides itself on having “no middleman. No price games. Huge drug savings.”