Nikki Haley Spends More than $114M to Only Win VT, D.C.

Former Gov. Nikki Haley spent more than $114 million during her Republican primary bid against former President Donald Trump to only win Vermont and Washington, DC, Federal Election Commission (FEC) data from the latest report on February 2 shows.

Haley will drop out of the Republican presidential primary race on Wednesday, sources told multiple media outlets, handing Trump the GOP nomination.

Trump’s third GOP nomination represents one of the great political comebacks in the history of politics.

Trump had a strong Super Tuesday, winning 14 out of 15 primaries.

Voters say Haley is the establishment candidate in the race. A CNN exit poll of Republican voters in North Carolina showed that among a 16 percent who approved of President Joe Biden, 83 percent of them supported Haley.

While she invested zero dollars in her own campaign, Haley accepted donations from Democrats, including Democrat billionaire donor Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn.

More than 75 percent of the money she raised during the campaign was from large donors, Open Secrets figured.

