President Joe Biden, 81, will be invited “in the coming days” to testify publicly before the House impeachment inquiry, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) said Wednesday.

The impeachment inquiry is investigating the Bidens and President Joe Biden’s role in the Biden business.

Investigators previously found a massive web of wire transfers, 20 shell companies, and associates who helped the Biden family business rake in at least $24 million from foreign nationals over the course of approximately five years. They also revealed Joe Biden received money from James Biden and Hunter Biden. In addition, they showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

“In the coming days, I will invite President Biden to the Oversight Committee to provide his testimony and explain why his family received tens of millions of dollars from foreign companies with his assistance,” Comer said in a closing statement during Wednesday’s impeachment inquiry hearing. “We need to hear from the president himself.”

Ian Sams, a White House spokesman, mocked Comer’s preemptive invitation. “LOL,” he posted on X. “Comer knows 20+ witnesses have testified that POTUS did nothing wrong. He knows that the hundreds of thousands of pages of records he’s received have refuted his false allegations.”

“This is a sad stunt at the end of a dead impeachment. Call it a day, pal,” Sams added.

However, Comer previously said about 20 percent of the material he is investigating remains outstanding. This includes Hunter Biden’s AT&T cell phone data and public testimony from Hunter and James Biden.

Despite Sams’ claims, Comer will likely want to question Joe Biden about evidence suggesting his involvement in the family business. The evidence includes but is not limited to:

Biden family suspicious activity reports of w ire transfers Texts Emails WhatsApp messages Photos of Joe with Hunter’s business partners Joe Biden’s voicemail to Hunter Five individuals referencing Joe Biden as the “big guy” Two whistleblower testimonies Video of Joe Biden bragging about firing the Ukrainian prosecutor Hunter’s statements about giving half his income to his dad Former White House aide saying FBI ignored Joe Biden’s role in Ukraine business dealings Millions flowing into Biden family bank accounts Hunter paying for Joe Biden’s expenses Email aliases

