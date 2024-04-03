About 47,000 voters in Wisconsin’s Democrat presidential primary voted “uninstructed” on Tuesday, more than double President Joe Biden’s margin of victory in 2020 over former President Donald Trump in the Badger State.

The variance underscores the Democrat party’s dissatisfaction with Biden’s leadership.

Tuesday’s election night results showed Biden received 88.6 percent of the vote while losing over 65,000 voters to “uninstructed” and primary challenger Rep. Dean Phillips:

Biden: 88.6 percent / 506,969 votes

Uninstructed: 8.4 percent / 47,845 votes

Phillips: 3.1 percent / 17,553 votes

The “Uninstructed” vote on Tuesday surpassed Biden’s 2020 margin of victory in Wisconsin by about 26,000 votes.

Biden’s margin 2020: 20,682 votes

Uninstructed 2024: 47,845 votes

“Yesterday, over 47,000 voters in Wisconsin went to the polls and voted Uninstructed. President Biden won Wisconsin in 2020 by a little over 20,000 votes,” far-left activist Nina Turner posted on X. “This president must decide if loyalty to Netanyahu is worth delivering Trump the election in November. He must decide.”

Polling shows Biden’s approval rating on the Hamas/Israel war on a downward trend. Only 47 percent of Democrats approve of Biden’s handling of the Hamas-Israel war, a recent Gallup poll found, down 13 points since October, underscoring a major problem for Biden’s reelection chances.

Pro-Palestinian protestors have aggressively condemned Biden’s leadership on the issue. “F*ck Joe Biden!” pro-Hamas protestors shouted Thursday outside Biden’s high-dollar fundraising event with former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. “Genocide Joe has got to go!”

WATCH: “Shame on You, Joe Biden!” Leftist Protesters Interrupt Biden, Obama, Clinton Event

@pslnational/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX, @jvplive/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

“War pig,” one sign held by a protester inside the event read. “Shame on you, Joe Biden,” another shouted. Others yelled, “Blood on your hands.”

Pro-Palestinian activists are reportedly working in several states to disrupt Biden’s nomination at the Democrat national convention in August, Breitbart News reported. Those efforts are underway in New Jersey, Michigan, Minnesota, Massachusetts, and North Carolina.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.