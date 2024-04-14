House Speaker Mike Johnson Will Push Aid for Israel, Ukraine this Week

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said he will be pushing aid for Israel and Ukraine this week as part of a national security package he has been working on for several months.

“The Republican speaker has sat for two months on a $95 billion supplemental package that would send support to the U.S. allies, as well as provide humanitarian aid for civilians in Ukraine and Gaza and funding to replenish U.S. weapons provided to Taiwan,” noted the Associated Press (AP).

As Breitbart News reported, Iran launched a massive drone strike against Northern Israel, most of which was intercepted by Israel’s defense systems. They launched over 200 drones and cruise missiles. The report said:

The attack is supposedly in retaliation for an Israeli airstrike on April 1 that eliminated seven senior Iranian military officials, including two generals, in Damascus, Syria. Iran has been using its terrorist proxies to attack Israel for decades, and accelerated those attacks after the Hamas invasion of October 7.

“In anticipation of the attack, Israel’s Home Front Command canceled school for the next two days and ordered demonstrations in favor of the hostages still in Gaza — a Saturday night tradition in much of the country — to disperse. Other large gatherings were also banned,” it added.

Speaking with Fox News on Sunday, Johnson said that he and other Republicans “understand the necessity of standing with Israel,” adding that he would be advancing the aid this week.

“The details of that package are being put together right now,” he said. “We’re looking at the options and all these supplemental issues.”

Likewise, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told reporters in the wake of the attack that President Joe Biden spoke with top Republicans and Democrats in Congress, adding that there was a consensus “among all the leaders that we had to help Israel and help Ukraine, and now hopefully we can work that out and get this done next week.”

“It’s vital for the future of Ukraine, for Israel and the West,” Schumer said.

The White House also said on Sunday that the president “discussed the urgent need for the House of Representatives to pass the national security supplemental as soon as possible.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.