Attorney General Merrick Garland received a final warning Tuesday to comply with subpoenas for the audio of President Joe Biden’s interview with special counsel Robert Hur.

If Garland does not comply, he will face contempt of Congress proceedings, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) wrote Garland.

Biden’s Justice Department previously offered to provide the transcript of Hur’s interview with Biden’s book ghostwriter, Mark Zwonitzer, Axios reported, but Republicans say Biden’s transcript and audio are needed to conduct oversight of the president’s classified document scandal. The Republicans wrote:

On February 27, 2024, the Committee on the Judiciary and the Committee on Oversight and Accountability issued subpoenas to you for a narrow and specific set of material in the Department of Justice’s possession relating to Special Counsel Robert K. Hur’s investigation of President Joe Biden’s ‘willful’ mishandling of classified documents. Your response to the subpoenas remains inadequate, suggesting that you are withholding records for partisan purposes and to avoid political embarrassment for President Biden.

“If the Department continues to withhold materials responsive to the Committees’ subpoenas—namely, the audio recordings of Special Counsel Hur’s interviews with President Biden and Mr. Zwonitzer—we will have no choice but to invoke contempt of Congress proceedings,” they continued.

“To avoid this, the Committees expect you to produce all responsive materials no later than 12:00 p.m. on April 25, 2024,” the lawmakers added.

During the president’s interview with Hur, Biden, 81, experienced mental lapses and “poor memory” at least seven times, according to a transcript obtained by Breitbart News. Independent voters doubt President Joe Biden’s mental fitness and believe he is too old to be president, a Harvard/Harris poll found over the weekend. https://t.co/gPQoQSYUUX — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 19, 2022 Hur’s investigation, which concluded in February, found Biden “willfully” retained classified documents but declined to prosecute him, citing “insufficient evidence.” Hur characterized Biden as “an elderly man with a poor memory.” About one-third of Democrats doubt Biden’s mental fitness, a Harvard/Harris survey recently found. Another poll revealed 82 percent of Americans harbor concerns about his physical and mental health.

