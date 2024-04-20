Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) revealed plans to introduce legislation prohibiting the “display of foreign nations’ flags” in the House of Representatives after Democrats celebrated the passage of a $61 billion foreign aid package to Ukraine.

Prior to the bill’s passage, Democrats in the House of Representatives were seen celebrating by waving miniature Ukrainian flags on the floor of the House chambers.

“Watching American representatives pass out & wave Ukrainian flags in the United States House of Representatives chamber infuriated me,” Cammack wrote in a post on X. “As we speak, my team is drafting legislation that will prohibit the display of foreign nations’ flags on the House floor.”

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) admonished Democrats for waving Ukrainian flags. “It is in violation of decorum to wave flags on the floor,” Johnson said.

“These are not normal times here in the House or around the world as we all know,” Johnson told reporters. “And, we saw a disturbance here on the House floor just a bit ago. I just want to say simply what I think most people around the country understand and agree, we should only wave one flag on the House floor. And I think we know which flag that is.”

Republicans such as Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) criticized Democrats for waving Ukrainian flags on the House floor.

“Put those damn flags away. It is a disgrace to display any other flag than the American flag in the House Chamber!” Luna wrote in a post on X.

“Democrats waiving Ukrainian flags on the House floor tells you everything you need to know about their priorities,” Burlison wrote in a post. “Ukraine first, America last.”