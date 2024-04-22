An illegal alien fugitive, wanted for raping a child in Brazil, had been released into the United States by President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Altair Jose Portuense-Lana, a 51-year-old illegal alien from Brazil, illegally crossed the United States-Mexico border on July 22, 2021, near Otay Mesa, California.

After being briefly detained by Border Patrol agents, Portuense-Lana was released into the U.S. interior and placed into the Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program.

In June 2022, Portuense-Lana was arrested and charged in Framingham, Massachusetts, for assault and battery of a member of his household and felony witness intimidation. The following month, Portuense-Lana was charged with threats to commit a crime and violation of a restraining order.

By July 2023, a criminal and civil court in Inhapim, Brazil, sought custody of Portuense-Lana on charges of rape of a vulnerable person or statutory rape of a minor 14 years old or younger. If convicted, Portuense-Lana faces 20 years in prison.

On March 4, a federal immigration judge issued a final deportation order against Portuense-Lana after he failed to appear in court. On March 22, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents deported Portuense-Lana to Brazil after arresting him in Massachusetts.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.