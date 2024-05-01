Donald Trump Vows to Trash ‘Bidenomics,’ Reinstate ‘MAGAnomics’

Former President Donald Trump vowed in Wisconsin to trash President Joe Biden’s so-called “Bidenomics” and reinstate “MAGAnomics” upon victory in November.

The average Wisconsin family lost $21,981 due to the increased cost of living under Biden, the Republican National Committee estimated.

The economy is the number one issue in 2024, according to CNN. About half of voters in swing states Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan believe the economy got worse under Biden’s management, a CBS News poll found Sunday.

A Big Mac burger, a medium beverage, and a medium fry meal costs $18 in some locations, up $10 from 2018 when Trump was president.

“Bidenomics is flat-out economic warfare on American families,” Trump said during a rally.

“If Joe Biden wins this election, the middle class loses — but if Trump wins, the middle-class wins, people of low income will start their journey toward the American Dream, Wisconsin Wins, and America wins,” he said.

“On day one of my new administration, we are going to throw out Bidenomics, and reinstate MAGAnomics,” Trump pledged.

“Upon taking office, I will impose an immediate moratorium on all new spending, grants, and giveaways under Joe Biden’s mammoth socialist bills like the so-called Inflation Reduction Act,” he added.

“We are going to stop the Biden spending spree,” he continued to a cheering crowd. “We are going to halt his inflation death spiral. We are going to terminate his Green New Scam. We are going to end his war on American energy. And we are going to drill, baby, drill.”

It appears Democrats already retired “Bidenomics” after its public relations failure.

Biden’s aides originally adopted “Bidenomics” for voters to readily identify Biden’s economic policies and alleged successes. But after data continued to show that prices rose and remained about 20 percent higher across the board under Biden’s leadership, Republicans effectively hijacked the term, turning it into a slogan to depict Biden’s failed economic policies.

Biden used the “Bidenomics” slogan only three times in 2024 after Republicans successfully redefined it with a negative connotation, Axios reported in March.

