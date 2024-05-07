Donald Trump Jr. Skewers RFK Jr.: Competing with Joe Biden to See Who Is Further Left

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is competing with President Joe Biden to see who is further left, Donald Trump Jr. said on his podcast, Triggered.

“We need to be honest about who this guy is. He is a leftist. His record is that of a hardcore Democrat,” Trump Jr. said, explaining that some anti-Trump conservatives have tried to present RFK Jr. as a conservative alternative to former President Donald Trump, giving him a big platform. In reality, that is anything but the case. While Don Jr. said they are likely Never Trumpers, some are now “waking up to realize, as I’ve been saying here for months, that he’s actually competing with Joe Biden for who is further to the left, which is really saying something.”

Trump Jr. noted that RFK Jr. went viral “for all of the wrong reasons,” showing a video of RFK Jr. refusing to say if sex change operations for minors should be illegal.

That is just a small example of RFK Jr.’s radicalism, and it does not matter what he says, Don Jr. explained, because RFK Jr. has a “40-year track record of doing the opposite.”

“Every policy, whether it’s the radical environmental stuff, whether it was good stuff, whether it was open borders; it’s like six months ago, he changed his mind entirely,” he said, noting that RFK Jr. attacked the border wall and mass deportations in 2017.

“It’s almost like it’s yet another psyop, folks. I’m shocked, shocked to see this. He started magically appearing in my social media feeds from people I don’t follow about, you know, a year ago, and it was all conservative stuff,” he said. “And yet, if you actually look into the record, and let’s just remember he’s an actual Kennedy,” he added, explaining that an individual does not suddenly change their worldview in a matter of weeks.

“Unless, of course, you’re doing the bidding of the Democrat Party. This is just scratching the surface, though. Have you seen how he talks about Republicans? He thinks we’re murderers,” he said, playing a clip of RFK Jr. saying, “Red state people are more likely to murder you, to impregnate your teenage daughter, to commit a violent crime against you.”

“You should really go to some blue states,” Don Jr. remarked, noting how this is actually the reality in blue states.

He continued:

I live in a red state and a red county, and I feel like the safest human being in the world. But people who own guns in the red states, they’re gonna murder you. It doesn’t actually happen statistically. It happens in blue cities with illegal guns by criminal thugs and the immigrants that Joe Biden and RFK Jr. would gladly let into the country because they disagree with the border wall but, you know, minor detail. Who’s gonna let the facts get in the way of a good story, folks? And by the way, if you disagree with him, RFK thinks he should be able to put you in prison.

“Who else does that sound like? … RFK Jr. thinks you should be able to be put in prison if you disagree with him. Just a few years ago, as part of his radical environmental craziness, RFK said that he wishes it was illegal to say global warming doesn’t exist,” he said, playing another clip of RFK Jr. calling those who deny anthropogenic climate change “contemptible human beings” and openly wishing there were laws to “punish” them.

“He sounds like a conservative, but, of course, I’m sure he’s changed his mind on that 100 percent. Again, that kind of radical process doesn’t just magically change unless you’re doing someone else’s bidding.”

“So he thinks Republicans are murderers, and we should be put in prison for disagreeing with some of his radical environmental policy,” Trump Jr. said, noting a statistic on climate change:

I don’t remember what the exact stat was, but I looked it up a while ago…since we’ve been measuring climate change, I think the average mean temperature difference is literally like 0.2 degrees point … over like a 75 or 80-year period … like, well within any standard of deviation in basic statistics, and yet he thinks you shouldn’t be put in prison for disagreeing.

In April, Breitbart News highlighted past remarks from RFK Jr., who once praised former President Barack Obama as a good president.