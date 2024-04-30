Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Praised Obama as ‘Good’ President

“Senator, let me ask you about the broader political picture. … But if you look at his record, he’s actually got a pretty good record as the United States president,” RFK Jr. said, continuing, “He is getting us out of the war in Iraq.”

RFK Jr. questioned how Obama could have — in his view — such a sterling record and yet face so much backlash:

Past 50 years of presidents have tried to pass national health care, he succeeded in doing it. He’s regulated Wall Street. He’s giving us assistance for small business and he kept us out of what virtually every independent economist said without the programs that he gave us would have been a serious and destructive national and perhaps international depression. Why are the Republicans so resilient? Why can they have the best — the worst president in history, the guy who got us into these two wars, drove up the biggest debts in the United States history, and yet the American people seem to forget about that record two years later?

The reminder comes as RFK Jr., who switched from running as a Democrat to running as an independent, attempts to distance himself from President Joe Biden, who is wholly backed by Obama. During a recent appearance on CNN’s Outfront with Erin Burnett, RFK Jr. said, “I can make the argument that President Biden is a much worse threat to democracy,” pointing to the fact that Biden has weaponized federal agencies:

And the reason for that is President Biden is the first candidate in history, the first president in history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech, so to censor his opponent. I can say that because I just won a case in the federal court of appeals and now before the Supreme Court that shows that he started censoring not just me — 37 hours after he took the oath of office, he was censoring me.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has made it clear that he views RFK Jr. as Biden’s opponent, although he acknowledges that he believes the independent candidate was originally set up as a Democrat plant designed to help Biden. However, poll after poll shows that is not happening, as he appears to be helping Trump instead.

“RFK Jr. is a Democrat ‘Plant,’ a Radical Left Liberal who’s been put in place in order to help Crooked Joe Biden, the Worst President in the History of the United States, get Re-Elected,” Trump said, warning that “A Vote for Junior’ would essentially be a WASTED PROTEST VOTE, that could swing either way, but would only swing against the Democrats if Republicans knew the true story about him.”

“‘Junior’ is totally Anti-Gun, an Extreme Environmentalist who makes the Green New Scammers look Conservative, a Big Time Taxer and Open Border Advocate, and Anti-Military/Vet…” Trump added:

The pro-Trump MAGA Inc. super PAC also launched a website calling Kennedy Jr. “Radical F***ing Kennedy,” further revealing RFK’s progressive and leftist positions. All of that coincides with the reality that RFK Jr.’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, is a leftist “criminal justice” advocate who has given thousands to President Joe Biden and Democrats.

Al the while, Trump has continued to remind Americans that RFK Jr. is not the moderate, true independent candidate he claims to be but is, in reality, Biden’s opponent.

“RFK Jr. is the most Radical Left Candidate in the race, by far. He’s a big fan of the Green New Scam, and other economy killing disasters,” Trump said in a March Truth Social post.

“I guess this would mean he is going to be taking votes from Crooked Joe Biden, which would be a great service to America. His running mate, Nicole Shanahan, is even more ‘Liberal’ than him, if that’s possible,” he said. “Kennedy is a Radical Left Democrat, and always will be!!!” he continued.

