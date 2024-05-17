Republican Beth Van Duyne Announces Relationship with Fellow Lawmaker Rich McCormick After His Divorce

Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) on Friday said that she and Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) are in a relationship after the Georgia lawmaker filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years and after Van Duyne and others have accused him of infidelity.

Van Duyne said that McCormick and his soon-to-be ex-wife, Dr. Debra Miller, are both “incredible people,” and his marriage has been over for “quite some time.”

She said, “His marriage has been over for quite some time, as I understand it. He’s filed for divorce.”

“I’m single. We’re both parents of adult children and empty nesters. We are happily engaged in a relationship and, beyond that, it’s a personal issue,” the Texas Republican added.

Van Duyne has two children with her ex-husband, Chris Wallach, her college sweetheart from their time at Cornell University.

The Daily Mail reported on Thursday that Miller accused McCormick of infidelity. She said that the Daily Mail should ask “Rich and his colleague” if the reason for the divorce centered on an affair with the congressman and another lawmaker.

Breitbart News reported:

A McCormick spokesperson said in a statement, “Congressman McCormick and Dr. Miller have been separated for quite some time. He has kept that private and will continue to keep his personal life out of the media spotlight.” Last November, McCormick was the lead author of a censure resolution of Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) after she allegedly promoted “false narratives” about the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who had introduced a similar censure resolution, had accused McCormick of being physically aggressive with her.

In a private meeting with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Greene claimed McCormick “grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her” and asked the speaker to address the issue.