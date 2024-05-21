Donald Trump: Bidenflation Result of Biden’s War on American Energy

President Joe Biden’s war on American energy has caused costs to soar, former President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday.

Biden drove up the cost of energy via regulations, executive orders, and other means, causing more reliance on foreign energy.

On Biden’s first day in office, he canceled the completion of the Keystone XL Pipeline. He suspended oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and in New Mexico. Biden’s EPA restricted domestic energy production. In March, the Biden administration began blocking new exports of liquid natural gas.

“Inflation is really rapidly moving at a level that people have not seen,” Trump said before walking into his business records criminal trial in Manhattan.

“What’s happening?” Trump questioned. “He started with energy.”

Biden’s war on American energy contributed to the highest inflation in four decades. As prices have escalated, families are racking up credit card debt and entering into delinquencies at an increased rate, the New York Fed found last week.

The average Wisconsin family spent an extra $21,981 because of the increased cost of living under Biden, the Republican National Committee (RNC) estimated in May.

A McDonald’s meal with a Big Mac burger, a medium beverage, and an order of medium fries costs $18 in some locations, up $10 from 2018 when Donald Trump was president.

Popeyes, Taco Bell, and Chipotle raised prices by at least 75 percent, according to the Food Institute:

Popeyes Regular Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (+134 percent)

Taco Bell’s Beefy 5-Layer Burrito (+132 percent)

Wendy’s Small Frosty (+111 percent)

Taco Bell Chalupa Supreme (+110 percent)

Burger King Small Icee (+101 percent)

Taco Bell Cheesy Gordita Crunch (+100 percent)

HOLY SHIT. I knew Bidenflation was bad but I didn't realize how bad pic.twitter.com/yfoBLHQWkm — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 21, 2024

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.