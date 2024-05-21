California State Rep. Vince Fong (R) won a special election on Tuesday to fill former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R) seat and finish his term, which runs until January.

Fong defeated his opponent, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux (R) after receiving 39,825 votes, or 60.2 percent. Boudreaux received 26,317 votes, or 39.8 percent, according to election results from the Associated Press (AP).

The AP called the race at 11:17 p.m. on Tuesday.

“I am filled with humility and gratitude tonight, as early results show that voters have overwhelmingly selected me to serve as their voice in Washington, D.C.,” Fong said in his statement.

Fong added, “With the campaign over, the real work now begins.”

The win for Fong allows him to not only serve out the remainder of McCarthy’s term but will provide him with an advantage over Boudreaux in the upcoming election this November as they both seek a full term.

Fong received an endorsement from McCarthy in December 2023 and from former President Donald Trump in February.

“In Congress, I will remain focused on solving the tough issues facing our community — securing the border, supporting small business, bringing investment in water storage and infrastructure, unleashing our energy industry, and keeping the United States safe amidst the grave security threats facing our nation,” Fong added.

McCarthy announced in December that he would be stepping down from his House seat at the end of the month.