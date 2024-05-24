More than 40 mayors and county officials across the United States are pleading with President Joe Biden to expedite work permits to funnel millions of migrants, released into the nation’s interior, into American jobs.

In a letter to Biden this week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D), Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (D), and 38 other mayors and county officials asked the federal government, again, to quickly get work permits to potentially millions of migrants who have been released into the U.S. interior.

“We, leaders representing local governments around the country are writing to respectfully request that the Department of Homeland Security leverage its authority to grant parole for long-term undocumented immigrants and our most recent arrivals to create a process for streamlined work authorization,” they write:

Our request is rooted in the belief that extending the dignity of legal authorization to work for our residents born in Mexico, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, and other countries would be a positive step forward. These individuals have embraced the United States as their home and have, over decades, worked diligently, paid taxes, raised families, started businesses, and bought homes. [Emphasis added] … Both recent arrivals and the long-standing undocumented community are susceptible to dangerous work conditions and exploitation that often result when individuals lack access to work authorization and the protections that come with it. It is our strong recommendation that in the development of this program, worker safety and worker choice is prioritized, and a worker’s legal presence is not solely tied to their employment by a single employer. [Emphasis added]

The request from the mayors and county officials comes as recent waves of mass immigration have ensured that most of all job growth under Biden has gone to newly arrived migrants.

Meanwhile, job growth among native-born Americans has been stagnant.

While more than 10 million migrants will have been encountered by the end of the Fiscal Year 2024 on Biden’s watch, already about 9.5 million migrants have been encountered at the nation’s borders, including nearly eight million at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Researchers estimate that about 70 to 90 percent of migrants arriving at the nation’s borders under Biden are being released into the U.S. interior.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.