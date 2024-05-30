J.D. Vance: Trump Guilty Verdict ‘Isn’t Justice, It’s Election Interference’

Former President Donald Trump’s conviction on all 34 felony counts in a Manhattan business records trial “isn’t justice, it’s election interference,” Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) says.

“This decision is a disgrace to the rule of law and our Constitution,” Vance posted on X. “[Democrats] invented a felony to ‘get Trump,’ with the help of a Soros-funded prosecutor and a Biden donor Judge, who rigged the entire case to get this outcome.”

“This isn’t justice, it’s election interference,” Vance wrote in response to the verdict.

This decision is a disgrace to the rule of law and our Constitution. Dems invented a felony to "get Trump," with the help of a Soros funded prosecutor and a Biden donor Judge, who rigged the entire case to get this outcome. This isn't justice, it's election interference. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) May 30, 2024

“This verdict is an absolute miscarriage of justice,” Vance said in a statement to the media:

While the outcome of this trial will no doubt be subject to appeal, it’s a disgrace to our judicial system that such measures will be necessary. The partisan slant of this jury pool shows why we ought to litigate politics at the ballot box and not in the courtroom. Ultimately, I have faith that the 2024 election will be decided by the American people, not corrupt judges and prosecutors. [Emphasis added]

On Wednesday, Vance called on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to open a federal investigation into Justice Juan Merchan, arguing he deprived Trump of First Amendment rights throughout the trial.

On Thursday evening, a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of all 34 felony counts brought against him by District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D), who has long been financially linked to billionaire George Soros.

The jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records. Trump has called the case a political witch hunt motivated by Democrats seeking to retain electoral power ahead of 2024’s presidential election.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.