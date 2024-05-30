Trump Campaign: Most Americans Say Business Records Trial Is a ‘Political Sham’

Most Americans agree that former President Donald Trump’s business records trial is a “political sham,” the Trump campaign said at the start of jury deliberations, which began Wednesday.

“According to the appended memo based on our internal surveys conducted by Tony Fabrizio, well over 50 percent of Americans have consistently stated the trial is a political sham,” the Trump campaign’s Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a memo released Wednesday.

“A vast majority of Republicans and independents believe that the prosecution has failed to make their case that Donald Trump did anything wrong. They see the corrupt Judge and the Biden show trials for what they are,” they continued, concluding that the bottom line is that “this case doesn’t have an impact on voters.”

Donald Trump is the leading candidate in the Presidential campaign, both nationally and in each of the seven swing states. What especially frightens the Democrats is that his coattails may be long enough to ensure a red House and Senate in November. This morning, according to a new forecast model released by the Decision Desk HQ and the Hill, an online Capitol Hill publication, Donald Trump is projected to not only win the Presidency, but Republicans are projected to win the House and the Senate. … What will have an impact? The continued inflation that is sapping American working families, resulting in higher prices on literally everything from food to housing — all while Biden and his cronies hand out billions in tax dollars to pay the college tuition of the anti-semitic terrorists that descended on college campuses.

The assertion made in the memo coincides with a recent Telegraph/Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll, which found that a conviction could be positive for Trump in key swing states, creating an opposite effect for the Biden campaign and leftists engaging in lawfare against the former president.

In Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, a greater number of voters said a Trump conviction would make them more likely than not to vote for Trump.

Thirty-five percent of voters in Georgia said a Trump conviction would increase their chances of voting for the former president. Only 27 percent said a Trump conviction would cause them to support him less.

Polling numbers in Arizona and Pennsylvania showed that a potential conviction would either produce no significant impact or slightly hurt Trump. Arizona voters were evenly split. Pennsylvania voters said a conviction would make them support Trump “slightly less.”

The memo comes as jury deliberations enter their second day, while Trump and his team are confined to the courthouse, unable to campaign.

“I think we all know that the entire reason that Judge Merchan had scheduled this case for when he scheduled it for and why he has been very, very deliberate in keeping Donald Trump in the courtroom and now making so he can’t even, you know, leave the courthouse area is because he wants to keep Donald Trump off the campaign trail,” Trump lawyer Jesse Binnall said during a Wednesday appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“He knows that the process is the punishment, that even if a jury comes back with a not guilty verdict, or the jury comes back hung, he’s still got his pound of flesh in this because he’s been able to keep Donald Trump from going out and campaigning, while his chosen candidate Joe Biden has been not only free to go around the country campaigning, but using this case in order to attack Donald Trump,” he added.

