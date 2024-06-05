Hunter Biden’s gun trial testimony will resume Wednesday with his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle expected to be among the witnesses called in Delaware; the couple were married for over 20 years.

AP reports the two have three children, divorcing in 2016 after his infidelity and drug abuse became too much to overcome, according to her memoir entitled, If We Break about the dissolution of their marriage. AP continues:

She’s one of several Biden family and friends expected to testify in a trial that has quickly become a highly personal and detailed tour of Hunter Biden’s mistakes and drug usage as the 2024 presidential election looms and allies worry about the toll it will take on the president, who is deeply concerned about the health and sustained sobriety of his only living son. Prosecutors argue the testimony is necessary to show Hunter Biden’s state of mind when he bought the gun.

Hunter Biden is charged with one count of false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, and one count of false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer.

“No one is allowed to lie on a federal form like that, even Hunter Biden,” prosecutor Derek Hines told jurors on Tuesday. “He crossed the line when he chose to buy a gun and lied about a federal background check … the defendant’s choice to buy a gun is why we are here.”

“When the defendant filled out that form, he knew he was a drug addict,” and prosecutors don’t have to prove he was using the day he purchased the firearm, Hines said.

Hallie Biden, the ex of Hunter Biden and widow of his brother, is also expected to testify about her use of crack with Hunter, prosecutor Derek Hines said during Tuesday’s opening statements of the gun trial, as Breitbart News reported.

In a 2022 sit-down interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America, Buhle discussed her 24-year marriage with the president’s son.

Buhle said the younger Biden “was struggling under a massive drug addiction” and touched on how she “ceded all financial control” to her former husband.

“It’s embarrassing to say that I ceded all financial control to my husband,” she lamented, adding, “I liked the nice things, and I didn’t want to think about the cost at which they were coming.”

The case is United States v. Hunter Biden, No. 24-1703 in the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.