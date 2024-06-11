Famed conservative journalist and commentator Tucker Carlson is hitting the road this fall ahead of what many say is the most important presidential election of our lifetimes, kicking off a nationwide live arena tour featuring several special guests.

The TUCKER CARLSON LIVE 2024 tour kicks off Wednesday, September 4 in Phoenix, Arizona and will feature special guest Russell Brand. The Tucker Carlson Network (TCN) Production, presented by Sambrosa.com and brought to viewers by Swan Bitcoin, will feature Carlson “reacting live to the latest developments and joined on stage by some of the smartest, most interesting people in America,” according to a press release announcing the tour.

“The one thing we know for certain is the United States is going to be one intense place this fall,” Carlson said in a video announcement of the big tour.

“So we thought, what better time to hit the road and see the country, and we’re going to this fall. From coast to coast, we’re going on a live tour with a bunch of friends of ours who you will recognize. We’re gonna be live onstage responding to everything that is happening in real time,” Carlson sad, hyping the events as “fun and interesting and a great way to spend your fall.”

The TUCKER CARLSON LIVE 2024 tour includes stops to the following: Anaheim, CA; Colorado Springs; Salt Lake City, UT; Tulsa, OK; Kansas City, MO; Wichita, KS; Milwaukee, WI; Fort Bend, TX; Grand Rapids, MI; Hershey, PA; Fort Worth, TX; Greenville, SC; Sunrise, FL; Jacksonville, FL.

Some of the special guests have already been announced as well. Those include Vivek Ramaswamy in Anaheim, Glenn Beck in Salt Lake City, Dan Bongino in Tulsa, Megyn Kelly in Kansas City, Charlie Kirk in Wichita, Alex Jones in Milwaukee, Kid Rock in Grand Rapids, Roseanne Barr in Fort Worth, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in Greenville, and Donald Trump Jr. in Jacksonville. Other special guests have yet to be announced.

“I can’t wait to take our show on the road in cities across America,” Carlson said of the tour. “We’re going to be talking about real issues with real people. You’d better believe the establishment will be losing their minds.”

General admission tickets for the live tour go on sale to the public Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com. VIP and Meet and Greet tickets will be available through www.momsforamerica.us.

The tour comes as Carlson expands his sphere of influence after his departure from Fox News, where he hosted the most-watched cable news show of all time.

He currently publishes episodes of his podcast, the Tucker Carlson Show, every week. The tour serves as another opportunity for the conservatives — Carlson and his high profile guests — to surpass Big Tech and speak directly to the American people on some of the hottest topics in politics as they happen. Carlson is no stranger to this uphill battle that many conservatives face. Last month, for example, Mark Zuckerberg’s Instagram warned against tagging Carlson in a “happy birthday” post on the social media platform, asserting that the host has been known to violate “Community Guidelines.”