Poll: Trump, Biden Voters Deeply Divided on Abortion

Supporters of former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are deeply divided about abortion ahead of the November presidential election, a Pew Research Center survey has found.

Trump voters are much more likely to say abortion should be illegal in all cases (11 percent) or most cases (50 percent), while 28 percent say it should be legal in most cases, and only 9 percent say it should be legal in all cases.

In contrast, nearly half (46 percent) of Biden voters say abortion should be legal in most cases, and 42 percent say it should be legal in all cases. Only 8 percent of Biden voters say abortion should be illegal in most cases, and just 3 percent say it should be illegal in all cases. Other polling has found that 1 in 4 Democrats are single-issue voters on abortion.

Biden voters across all groups are aligned in believing abortion should be legal in all or most cases, at nearly 90 percent in each subgroup. Among Trump supporters, younger voters 18 to 34 are more likely to support fewer limits on abortion (51 percent) than older Trump supporters (around 35 percent for those 35 and older).

“Both women and men who back Trump are more likely to say abortion should be illegal than to say it should be legal,” according to the survey report. “However, more women who support Trump (41 percent) say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, compared with 34 percent of men who support Trump. There is no difference in these views between women and men who support Biden.”

The stark contrast in voters’ views similarly mirrors the difference between candidates. The Biden administration, for example, supports aborting babies throughout pregnancy, supports taxpayer funding for abortion, and has made restoring the federal “right” to abortion the center of his reelection campaign. Meanwhile, Trump continues to proudly tout his role in the death of Roe v. Wade, and believes abortion should be left up to individual states.

Among all respondents, 7 percent say abortion should be illegal in all cases, while 29 percent say it should be illegal in most cases. Thirty-seven percent say it should be legal in most cases, and 25 percent say it should be legal in all cases.

The survey was conducted between April 8 and 14, 2024, with 8,709 respondents. The margin of error is ± 1.5 percentage points.

