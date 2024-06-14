Hunter Biden Moves to Drop Lawsuit Against Rudy Giuliani

Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, filed a motion on Thursday to drop a lawsuit against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, which claimed he manipulated data found on Hunter’s “laptop from hell.”

FBI agent Erika Jensen, a witness in Hunter’s gun trial in June, told the court the laptop was real, and “no” tampering occurred with the machine.

Jensen’s testimony debunked claims that the laptop’s data was subjected to “hacking” and “manipulation” or was a Russian disinformation plot to help former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign.

Lowell asked the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York to dismiss the lawsuit against Giuliani and Robert Costello “without prejudice, with each party bearing its own attorneys’ fees, costs, and expenses.”

Giuliani’s attorney, Joe Sibley, said the motion is evidence that media and social media companies engaged in election interference during the 2020 election by calling the New York Post’s story about the laptop, written by now Breitbart News’s Emma-Jo Morris, “hacked” or “disinformation” and withholding the reporting from the public.

Sibley told the Post in a statement:

This dismissal – along with Hunter Biden’s conviction based on evidence taken from the laptop – is a vindication for Mr. Giuliani and Mr. Costello as well as all of the media outlets who broke the laptop story in 2020 and suffered orchestrated censorship by social media, the leftist mainstream media, and others who engaged in election interference.

Shortly after Morris first reported the “laptop from hell” story in October 2020, CNN reporter Natasha Bertrand wrote the infamous and now discredited Politico story that used “dozens of former intel officials” to push a false and misleading narrative about the origins of Hunter’s laptop.

President Joe Biden cited the story during a presidential debate with Trump to discredit the contents of the laptop. The story had reportedly been planted by Secretary of State Antony Blinken for Biden to use during the event.