Exclusive — Matt Gaetz: America Needs a ‘John Adams’ Type of Vice President

The U.S. needs a “John Adams” type of vice president” who will actively preside over the Senate, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily on Thursday.

“Personnel is policy, and our ability to obliterate the Deep State is going to depend on our ability to get people confirmed at CIA, FBI Department of Justice, NSA very quickly because we’ve got four years of runway here,” he said, explaining that the first key decision to pave that way rests with the future vice president.

“Here’s why. We can’t have a vice president who just goes to weddings and funerals. We actually need a John Adams style vice president who will preside over the Senate,” he said, explaining that the “notion that you let the Senate Majority Leader dictate the calendar and when the Senate’s in and when the Senate’s out and when recess appointments can happen” is a “relatively new phenomenon.”

“Constitutionally, the vice president is the president of the Senate and can say, ‘Oh, you don’t want to confirm our CIA nominee. Guess what? We’re on recess for six months. Nobody gets their post offices, and we’re going to be doing some recess appointments. … That’s the type of energy I want to see out of the vice presidential pick that unlocks the ability to do those,” Gaetz said, calling for a more proactive vice president.

“I’ve always thought that the VP, the president of the Senate, whenever there’s a tie, like that’s it, like, you just ceremonially comes in at that very moment and break the tie, but you’re saying no, they’re president of the Senate all the time?” host Mike Slater pressed.

“I think that we think about the vice president in the Senate, like the Special Forces, they come in this area and they leave as soon as the job is done. I actually want someone who’s more infantry,” Gaetz said, slipping in a hint.

“And it’s like they’re for the long slow … and I think J.D. Vance was an infantry,” he said, as Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) has been a rumored VP pick for former President Donald Trump.

“J.D. is tough and J.D. is really smart. And he brings people around a vision, and he sees around corners. And I think he knows the Senate enough to preside over it with force, but he hasn’t been there so long that he’s got great reverence for the most modern of destructive traditions,” Gaetz added.

