Texas Democrat Candidate Charged with Sending Himself Racist Messages

Taral Patel, a Democrat candidate for Fort Bend Precinct 3 Commissioner in Texas, has been arrested and charged with Online Impersonation and Misrepresentation of Identity after he allegedly sent fake hate messages to himself on social media.

The Texas Rangers arrested Patel after he allegedly spent months sending racist and demeaning comments to himself while impersonating a “supporter of incumbent Republican Commissioner Andy Meyers,” per Fox News.

“According to the arrest record for Patel, the investigation was launched in October 2023 after Meyers requested authorities to look into who was responsible for the vitriolic comment made at Patel,” noted the outlet.

Patel even went as far as to use the real image of a Fort Bend resident as a profile picture for one of the hateful commenters without the individual’s consent.

In one particular Facebook post, Patel shared some of the alleged hateful comments to his supporters, saying they represented a “deep and misguided fear” in the Republican Party.

“As your Democratic candidate for County Commissioner, I am always open to criticism of my policy positions and stances on issues,” Patel said. “However, when my Republican opponents supporters’ decide to hurl racist, anti-immigrant, Hinduphobic, or otherwise disgusting insults at my family, faith community, colleagues, and me – that crosses a line.”

Fort Bend County Republican Party Chairman Bobby Eberle called Patel’s alleged behavior “deeply concerning.”

“Whether Republican or Democrat, such tactics should be unequivocally condemned by all who value integrity and accountability in politics,” Eberle said in a statement. “This is not a partisan issue, and the good people of Fort Bend County should be able to trust that when allegations are made, they are sincere.”

“Fort Bend County residents deserve better leadership than someone who will create a fake account and post manufactured racist attacks — attempting to turn neighbor against neighbor — for political gain,” he added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.