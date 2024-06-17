Donald Trump: Biden’s Border Policies to Blame for Rachel Morin’s Murder

Former President Donald Trump is blaming President Joe Biden’s policies at the United States-Mexico border for the rape and murder of 37-year-old Rachel Morin, a mother of five children, allegedly at the hands of an illegal alien.

On August 5, 2023, Rachel Morin was last seen heading out for a walk at the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air, Maryland, in Harford County. When Morin did not return home, her boyfriend reported her missing. The following day, her body was found on the side of the trail.

On June 15, the Tulsa Police Department announced that they had arrested 23-year-old Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, an illegal alien from El Salvador, in connection with Morin’s rape and murder as well as a violent assault of a nine-year-old girl and her mother in Los Angeles, California.

Martinez Hernandez crossed the United States–Mexico border in February 2023, fleeing murder charges in his native El Salvador. According to law enforcement, Martinez Hernandez murdered a young woman in his home country in January 2023 — just a month before he successfully crossed the southern border.

Trump, in a post to Truth Social, said Biden’s border policies are responsible for Morin’s rape and murder.

“Another one of Crooked Joe Biden’s Illegal Immigrant Criminals was just charged with raping and murdering another innocent American woman!” Trump wrote:

Rachel Morin was on a run in Maryland, just like Laken Riley was in Georgia, when she was brutally killed by an illegal monster who was wanted for murder in El Salvador and fled to the USA because he knew Crooked Joe would let him in. Now Rachel Morin’s 5 young children will grow up without their mother because Crooked Joe refuses to shut down the border. [Emphasis added] As a matter of fact, this week, Biden is preparing to give mass amnesty to hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens! This is unsustainable and can’t be allowed to continue! On day one, we will shut down the border and start deporting millions of Biden’s illegal criminals. We will once again put Americans first and make America safe again! To Rachel Morin’s family and especially her 5 children, May God be with you! [Emphasis added]

Morin leaves behind her boyfriend, five children, five siblings, and many more family members and friends.

“Rachel was passionate about her children and family more than anything, loved fashion, and was a fitness enthusiast, often participating in 5k marathons and lifting weights,” Morin’s obituary reads. “She enjoyed traveling when she could, and she had visited numerous places such as Miami, Aruba, Las Vegas, and New England.”

Martinez Hernandez has been booked into Tulsa County Jail and will be extradited to Maryland on rape and murder charges connected to Morin’s death.

