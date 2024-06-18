Impeachment Inquiry: Hunter’s Lawyer Used Joe Biden’s Position to Discourage SEC Probe

Hunter Biden’s lawyer invoked President Joe Biden’s position as vice president in what appeared to be an attempt to discourage further scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) into its investigation of a tribal bond scheme that implicated Hunter’s business partner, Devon Archer, the House impeachment inquiry told Breitbart News on Tuesday.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) and Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) are demanding the SEC divulge information about its probe involving Hunter’s business associates and inter-connected entities, according to a letter that Breitbart News obtained.

Comer and Jordan suspect Hunter made false statements about his position at Rosemont Seneca Bohai (RSB), which was used to rake in millions from foreign business ventures and associates who met with then-Vice President Joe Biden before and after transmitting money to the RSB account that then transferred funds to Hunter.

Hunter represented that he was corporate secretary of RSB, according to documents obtained as part of the impeachment inquiry, which was directly implicated in a tribal bond scheme that also implicated Archer.

In 2016, attorneys within the SEC’s Enforcement Division investigated the tribal bond scheme in which authorities charged several individuals with violating federal securities laws. In turn, the SEC subpoenaed individuals and entities for documents and communications, including Archer and RSB, an entity utilized by Hunter and Archer, Comer and Jordan told Breitbart News.

Two days after the SEC issued the Archer Subpoena in March 2016, the SEC subpoenaed Hunter, requiring him to provide information concerning Rosemont Seneca Bohai, LLC, the Republicans said.

In response, Hunter’s counsel provided 1,749 documents and asked the commission to treat Hunter’s information with “the highest degree of confidentiality,” citing Hunter’s father as the vice president of the United States, according to Jordan and Comer.

Hunter’s counsel wrote to the SEC in full, according to the impeachment inquiry:

As a threshold matter, we request that you treat this matter with the highest degree of confidentiality, consistent with Commission policy and applicable law. The confidential nature of this investigation is very important to our client and it would be unfair, not just to our client, but also to his father, the Vice President of the United States, if his involvement in an SEC investigation and parallel criminal probe were to become the subject of any media attention.

Months later, in May, the SEC charged seven individuals but not Hunter.

6.18.2024 Letter to the SEC Re Hunter Biden by Breitbart News on Scribd

House committees issued criminal referrals to the Justice Department concerning Hunter’s alleged “false statements to Congress” related to RSB, Breitbart News learned on June 5.

Since November 2022, the House Republicans revealed Joe Biden received money from James and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

More evidence against Joe Biden can be found here and here.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.