Poll: Trump Leading Biden in Arizona Post-Jury Verdict

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in the swing state of Arizona, a recent survey from Rasmussen Reports revealed.

The survey asked respondents, “If the 2024 Presidential election were held today, and the candidates were President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump, who would you vote for?”

Forty-seven percent of likely voters said they would support Trump, while 40 percent said the same of Biden — a difference of seven percentage points in a head-to-head matchup. Another nine percent remain undecided. Notably, independents are split between Trump and Biden in a head-to-head matchup, with each candidate garnering 39 percent support and another 17 percent remaining undecided.

When third-party candidates — including independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., independent candidate Cornel West, and Green Party Candidate Jill Stein — are added to the mix, Trump still leads the pack with 41 percent support to Biden’s 37 percent support — a difference of four percentage points. Another ten percent go for Kennedy, followed by two percent for West and one percent for Stein.

The survey, taken among 750 likely Arizona voters, was taken June 11-13, 2024, long after the Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of all 34 counts in his controversial business records trial. It has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

Several other state level surveys examining the race in battleground states — even traditionally blue states such as Minnesota — show Trump edging out Biden post-jury verdict, suggesting that the establishment media’s strategy to use lawfare to tank the former president is not working.

For example, a Mitchell Research/MIRS News survey examining the race in Michigan, taken June 3, days after the jury verdict, showed Trump edging out Biden in a head-to-head matchup by 0.6 percent. When third parties were included, Trump’s lead expanded to 1.2 percent. This is significant, as Biden took the state in 2020 by less than three percent:

Further, a recent Marist Poll, also taken after the jury’s verdict, showed Trump leading Biden in Pennsylvania by two points — 47 percent to Biden’s 45 percent support. Biden only took the Keystone State in 2020 by 1.2 percent:

2024 Pennsylvania GE: Trump 47% (+2)

Biden 45%

Kennedy 3%

West 1%

Stein 1%

Oliver 0% .@maristpoll, 1,181 RV, 6/3-6https://t.co/2PGamRYgz4 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) June 17, 2024

