The term “cheap fake” was coined in 2019 by Joan Donovan, the “misinformation expert” who Harvard fired for so-called “bureaucratic reasons.”

The White House began using the term last week it an attempt to spin videos of President Joe Biden malfunctioning in public. The Biden campaign also reportedly created a special task force to reduce the impact of videos.

Donovan, an academic noted for her research on disinformation, co-coined the term “cheap fake” in a 2019 paper called, “DEEPFAKES AND CHEAP FAKES, The Manipulation of Audio and Visual Evidence.”

In the paper, Donovan used post-modern terms to define “cheap fakes” as manipulative and “capable of blurring the line between expression and evidence” to alter “cultural, social, and political structures”:

Other forms of AV manipulation – “cheap fakes” – rely on cheap, accessible software, or no software at all. Both deepfakes and cheap fakes are capable of blurring the line between expression and evidence. Both can be used to influence the politics of evidence: how evidence changes and is changed by its existence in cultural, social, and political structures. Locating deepfakes and cheap fakes in the longer history of the politics of evidence allows us to see: • decisions over what counts as “evidence” have historically been a crucial tool in defending the privilege of the already powerful;

• the violence of AV manipulation can only be addressed by a combination of technical and social solutions;

• public agency over these technologies cannot be realized without addressing structural inequality; and

• the violence of AV manipulation will not be curtailed unless those groups most vulnerable to that violence are able to influence public media systems.

A video on Sunday showed former President Barack Obama guiding Biden off the stage at a fundraiser. Another video appeared to show Biden wandering away from the G7 group in Europe, toward a paratrooper, before Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni turned him back to the group of world leaders watching a skydiving show.

A third video showed Vice President Kamala Harris and allies dancing at a Juneteenth event while Biden awkwardly stood still with an empty smile on his face.