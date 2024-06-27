Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk told Breitbart News at Turning Point Action’s The People’s Convention in Detroit, Michigan, that the Democrats are likely to “try something” at the eleventh hour of the election. “We have to brace for impact, because right now things are looking too good for us,” he said.

After being asked what should be expected from Democrats at the 11th hour of the election, Kirk replied, “I don’t know if we’re going to run against Joe Biden,” adding, “I think they’re going to try a mass censorship event. So they might try to take down Twitter.”

“Be ready for the lobster flu or whatever thing they come up with,” Kirk quipped, before adding, “They’re going to try something. We have to brace for impact, because right now things are looking too good for us.”

The TPUSA founder went on to say that the “number one thing” conservatives need to do is “get low propensity voters to turn out.”

“These are people that less likely to vote. These are people like your uncle who’s always complaining,” he said. “They don’t show up in big numbers — we need to find the low propensity voters.”

“We need to register them over this summer. We call it ‘low prop summer,’ and then we need to chase their ballots and get them out to vote” Kirk explained. “We believe that if turnout is high, we win. If turnout is moderate, we could win. If turnout is low, we lose. It’s that simple.”

After being asked about what kind of threat Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. poses to former President Donald Trump with regards to pulling away votes, Kirk replied, “He’s going to pull a little bit.”

“I think he pulls more from the left than the right, right now,” Kirk continued. “And [Kennedy Jr.] is a radical left-wing Marxist. He is a Democrat at the core.”

“He’s a Massachusetts liberal, and I don’t think any Republican or conservative that wants their country back should vote for RFK,” he added.

Kirk also noted that he spoke with Kennedy Jr. on his podcast, adding, “Nice guy, he’s really good on the COVID stuff, good on vaccines. Besides that, you have to be very leery. I think RFK is lying to people about how radical he actually is.”

