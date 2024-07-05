Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D) urged President Joe Biden to “carefully evaluate” whether he was going to remain in the presidential race after his debate performance last week.

In a statement on Friday, Healey praised Biden for having “saved” the democracy of the United States during the 2020 presidential election and added that he “has done an outstanding job” over the course of his term as president.

“President Biden saved our democracy in 2020 and has done an outstanding job over the last four years,” Healey said in her statement. “I am deeply grateful for his leadership. And I know he agrees this is the most important election of our lifetimes.”

NEW: Gov. @maura_healey breaks her silence on Biden. The surrogate for his reelection campaign urges him to “listen to the American people and carefully evaluate whether he remains our best hope to defeat Donald Trump.” #mapoli pic.twitter.com/wg1hodYVhT — Lisa Kashinsky (@lisakashinsky) July 5, 2024

Healey added that Biden needed to decide “the best way forward,” noting that whatever he decided, she was “committed to doing everything” that she could to defeat Trump.

“Over the coming days, I urge him to listen to the American people and carefully evaluate whether he remains our best hope to defeat Donald Trump,” Healey said. “Whatever President Biden decides, I am committed to doing everything in my power to defeat Donald Trump.”

Healey’s words come after she and other Democrat governors met with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both virtually and in person on Wednesday. After the meeting, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), and Gov. Roy Cooper (D-NC) issued statements of support for Biden.

While Biden has faced calls from Democrat donors and three current Democrat Congressmen to withdraw from the race in the aftermath of his lackluster debate performance, the president and his campaign have remained adamant that he is still running and has no plans to drop out.

During a rally in Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday, Biden stated that he was “staying in the race” and that he was going to “beat Donald Trump.”