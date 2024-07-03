Biden Reassures Voters He Is ‘Running’ in Fundraising Email

President Joe Biden reassured voters that he is still “running” in the 2024 presidential election after his performance at the presidential debate last Thursday against former President Donald Trump.

In an e-mail from the Biden-Harris campaign, Biden admitted that the “past few days have been tough,” and added that he is the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party.

“Folks, I know the past few days have been tough,” the fundraising e-mail said. “I’m sure you’re getting a lot of questions. I’m sure many of you have questions as well. So, let me say this as clearly and simply as I can: I’m running.”

The fundraising e-mail continued to state that Biden was the “Democratic Party’s nominee” and that nobody was “pushing” him out.

“I’m not leaving, I’m in this race to the end, and WE are going to win this election. If that’s all you need to hear, pitch in a few bucks to help Kamala and me defeat Donald Trump in November,” the fundraising e-mail continued.

WATCH — Kristol: After Debate Performance “It’s Crazy” Biden Has Not Seen a Doctor:

During the presidential debate between Biden and Trump, Biden appeared to look disoriented, froze, spoke hoarsely, and had difficulty getting through his prepared closing statement.

Biden and his reelection campaign have faced increased pressure after the president’s debate performance left Democrat officials, donors, voters, and media members questioning if Biden could serve another term as president.

WATCH — Clyburn: I Support “Mini-Primary,” Likely Pick Kamala Harris Needs a Running Mate:

While Biden has continued to receive support from Democrats such as former President Barack Obama, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), and Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), others such as Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) and Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) have suggested that Biden should withdraw from the presidential race.

Since the debate, the Biden campaign has maintained that Biden is not dropping out of the presidential election as Biden has been attempting to reassure top donors. On Wednesday, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were reported to have held a campaign call vowing to remain in the race “to the end.”