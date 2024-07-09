Biden Critics Inside Democrat Party Lay Down Their Arms: ‘It’s Over’

Democrat critics of President Joe Biden are privately lamenting the “dam is holding” against calls for him to step aside as the party’s 2024 presidential nominee.

“Very few members will openly speak in favor of Biden stepping aside,” a House Democrat told Axios. “As someone who wanted the reckoning and is disappointed that it’s over, trust me: it’s over.”

This week was the first week that members of Congress were back since the debate that shook Democrat confidence in Biden’s ability to run and win the White House in 2024, after a poor debate performance where he struggled to complete sentences and thoughts.

Since then, Democrats have been panicking and divided over whether he is the right person to represent the party this November. So far, a handful of Democrats have come out and called for him to step aside, and more are questioning his fitness to run openly but stopping short of calling on him to step aside.

Ahead of what was expected to be a brutal week where more Democrats came out into the open, the Biden White House released a letter from Biden saying he was not going anywhere.

Now, progressives are coming to Biden’s rescue, with “Squad” members Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY), lhan Omar (D-MN), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) coming out and backing him.

So far, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has indicated he will stick by Biden.

However, swing-district lawmakers are the ones who will suffer the most.

House Democrats are meeting Tuesday morning for their weekly caucus meeting, which is expected to focus on Biden.

