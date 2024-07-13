Elon Musk Fully Endorses Donald Trump After Assassination Attempt in Pennsylvania

Tech billionaire Elon Musk officially endorsed former President Donald Trump on Saturday evening, minutes after shots were fired at Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” Tesla CEO and X owner Musk said in response to a video of the former president at the rally, surrounded by Secret Service agents after the apparent shooting, with blood coming down the side of his face.

In the video, Trump shows Americans he is still alive and tells the Secret Service to briefly wait while he defiantly fist pumps the air and appears to yell, “Fight, fight, fight.” People in the crowd are seen standing and cheering for the former president, who is then escorted off stage in a huddle of security.

A closer review of the video — Breitbart News is working on cutting it up clearly and will post here when it is ready — shows that, as the sound of gunshots rings out, Trump had just turned his head. Then, he grabs his ear and drops below the podium and Secret Service agents rush the stage to his side. The Secret Service agents then say, “Shooter is down” seconds later before they stand Trump up to walk him out.

Secret Service Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a post to X following the incident that “the Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe.”

“This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available,” he added.

Musk also posted a photo of Trump to X with no caption, showing the bleeding president with his fist raised high in the air.

“Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt,” Musk further commented.

Until now, Musk has declined to endorse anyone in the November presidential election, calling both Trump and President Joe Biden “talking puppets” after the first presidential debate in June.

However, the world’s richest man reportedly came off the sidelines in July and donated some of his massive fortune to a pro-Trump Super PAC in an effort to help reelect Trump. News of Musk’s reported donation came as he has been increasingly critical of Biden and his administration’s policies.