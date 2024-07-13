State flags, a “Make America Great Once Again” sign, decorations and media areas were spotted outside of where the Republican National Convention will be held next week.

Breitbart News’ Matthew Perdie captured a video of the outside of the convention center grounds, which shows small stages in white tents for news organizations such as CNN and Politico. The event is set to take place July 15-18, and former President Donald Trump is expected to be formally nominated as the party’s presidential nominee.

There appears to be a stretch of a road between the convention center and the Milwaukee Panther Arena where “exclusive interviews” will take place Perdie explained, adding that it was a “block.”

Perdie continued to explain that there were “decorations” set up “everywhere.”

“They’ve got decorations everywhere in this place. They’ve got a lot of really nice tents,” Perdie added. “They’re going to have food everywhere. So I’m going to turn the corner here. They haven’t even locked everything down yet; they’re still putting fence up.”

Perdie continued to show the Panther arena, explaining that was where “Media Row” would be.

“The town is buzzing with talk of the RNC,” Perdie explained.

Several of the buildings in the convention area, including the Hyatt, are decorated with red, white, and blue lights.

Food tents consisted of options of “wood-fired pizza,” “street corn and churros,” “cheesecake and cookies,” “gourmet popcorn,” “buffalo wings,” “vegan BBQ,” and “African Cuisine.”

There was also a “little white house” set up on wheels with a sign that said, “Birthplace of the Republican Party, 1854, Ripon, Wisconsin.”

A sign with the convention bag policy for clear and non-clear bags was posted.

There also appeared to be a patriotic decorated tractor with the words “Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines” written in blue on the wheels. On the front was a blue Trump sign with the phrase “Make America Great Again.”

The RNC’s Platform Committee recently formally adopted Trump’s 2024 platform, consisting of issues such as sealing the border, ending inflation, terminating the migrant crime epidemic, and keeping men out of women’s sports, among other issues.

As Breitbart News reported, the RNC recently revealed the key themes for the convention. On Monday, the theme will be “Make America Wealthy Once Again,” and Tuesday’s theme will be “Make America Safe Once Again.”

The theme for Wednesday will be “Make America Strong Once Again” and Thursday’s will be “Make America Great Once Again.”

Family members of Rachel Morin, a Maryland mother of five who was allegedly murdered by an illegal alien in August 2023, were invited to attend the RNC as Trump’s guests. Morin’s family members will represent the nation’s Angel Families, and Morin’s sister, Erin Layman, is reportedly scheduled to speak.