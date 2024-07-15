Ron DeSantis: ‘Biden Tells Us to Trust the Bureaucracy to Investigate the Assassin’s Motive’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is among those questioning a reliance on bureaucracy to investigate the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, concluding “DC bureaucratic failures almost never result in any accountability” and it must be “different” this time.

“Biden tells us to trust the bureaucracy to investigate the assassin’s motive,” DeSantis said after the tragedy in Pennsylvania, which resulted in one rally attendee dead, two others critically injured, and former President Donald Trump getting grazed by a bullet.

“But the feds categorized the crazed, leftist congressional baseball shooter as ‘suicide by cop,’ — even though the shooter had a well-documented left-wing political bent and made sure that the players on the field were Republicans before attacking,” DeSantis said, referrring to the congressional baseball shooting in 2017. DeSantis was a congressman at the time and left the baseball field prior to the shooting.

“And there does need to be an investigation regarding the security protocols used in Butler. The answer to the following question must be provided in short order: how did someone, armed with a rifle, get on top of a roof 150 yards away from the stage?” DeSantis asked.

“DC bureaucratic failures almost never result in any accountability; this time needs be to be different. Our country is in the peril its [sic] in partly because the DC ruling class has consistently evaded responsibility for its failures,” DeSantis added:

After the tragedy Saturday, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-KY) released a statement and said that he had already “contacted the Secret Service for a briefing and am also calling on Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to appear for a hearing.”

“The Oversight Committee will send a formal invitation soon,” he said.

Trump released another statement on Sunday, attributing his survival to “God alone” and remembering the victim who was fatally shot, as well as those who were injured.

He also landed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for the Republican National Convention, writing on Truth Social that he would not allow a “’shooter,’ or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else.”

