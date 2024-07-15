Sen. Mitch McConnell Booed at Republican National Convention

Republican National Convention attendees booed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

McConnell, the chair of the Kentucky delegation for the Republican National Convention, announced that the state’s delegates would go toward nominating former President Donald Trump for president.

“Madame Chairman, the Commonwealth of Kentucky proudly casts 46 votes for the next president, Donald J. Trump,” McConnell said.

Although he led the Bluegrass State’s delegates for nominating president, many of those who attended the convention booed McConnell as he spoke.

McConnell blamed Trump for the January 6 riot in February 2021, stating that the former president was “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day.”

Trump has also called McConnell a “disgrace” for enabling Democrats’ spending.

Despite this, McConnell endorsed Trump in March 2024, stating that “it is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be” the party’s “nominee for President of the United States.” A Morning Consult poll from April found that Trump is twice as popular as McConnell.

McConnell spoke to Punchbowl News about the possibility of Congress passing another aid package for Ukraine. Despite Congress spending $175 billion in aid to Ukraine over the last three years, McConnell has admitted that no one has an idea what a victory for Ukraine looks like.

“[The Ukrainians] know they need to have some signs of success here, which will reassure the democratic countries that they can win,” McConnell said. “The conflict over the summer and how it is perceived to turn out is extremely important in answering the question inevitably coming up in democracies — can they win?”