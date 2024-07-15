Trump Formally Nominated for President at GOP Convention: ‘This Is a Grassroots Party!’

“This is a grassroots party!” Jeff Kaufmann, chair of the Iowa Republican Party, said on Monday at the Republican National Convention as he formally nominated former President Donald Trump for the office of President of the United States.

“I’m humbled and honored to stand before all of you this afternoon. You just heard I come from Iowa, home of the first in the nation caucus, where our party’s nomination process begins,” he said.

“Our caucus is a part of a lengthy democratic process which everyday Americans listen to the candidates, consider what they have to say, and then make a profoundly important choice on who should lead the nation that we love. Earlier this year, our Republicans overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump,” he continued, making it clear that “the vast majority of Republicans in primaries and caucuses across the nation seconded Iowa’s good judgment in a nominee.”

“Today is the final step before election day in this venerable and time-honored process. As we all gather here in Milwaukee, it’s important for us to remember that this is a grassroots party,” he said, emphatically proclaiming that the GOP is “a party of the people, not a party of the bosses!”

Donald Trump has earned the trust of the people. He has listened to them, and Donald Trump has kept his word,” he continued, highlighting the agenda of the convention, which will focus on the forgotten men and women of America while highlighting the “many failures of the Biden Harris administration.”

“More importantly, we will also hear about Donald Trump’s broad and inspiring vision for our country. This is not a program just for Republicans, but one for all Americans,” he proclaimed.

“We love America, and we want to restore her security, her prosperity and her excellence. I invite all of you to join me in supporting President Donald Trump in this great endeavor. …. This is an endeavor that’s going to make America wealthy again. This is an endeavor to make America safe again. This is an endeavor to make America strong again, and say it with me fellow Republicans. This is an endeavor to make America great again,” he said before formally nominating Trump.

“So here we go. It is my honor to nominate Donald J Trump for the office of President of the United States!” he said to cheers, as the crowd erupted in chants of “USA!”

He was succeeded by Chairman Michael McDonald from the state of Nevada, who said, “It is my honor to second the nomination of Donald J Trump for the office of the President of the United States of America.”

The RNC roll call was underway at the time of this writing.