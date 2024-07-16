Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R-TX) spoke to Breitbart News about the ongoing illegal immigration crisis at the southern border, and how it is impacting her district, which is on the border.

In an interview from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at the Republican National Convention (RNC), De La Cruz spoke about how the ongoing immigration crisis places “every community” in the United States at risk, and how she has not only comforted the mothers of children who have lost their lives to fentanyl, but the wives of Border Patrol agents.

“Under the president, President Joe Biden, we have seen chaos at the border. Not only have millions upon millions of illegal immigrants crossed into our border, but what’s most concerning is the three hundred and fifty illegal immigrants who are on the terrorist watchlist that have been stopped at our border,” De La Cruz said. “Those are just the people that we know of that want to come to America and do harm. We are living in scary times right now.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, during the first four months of the 2024 Fiscal Year, which began on October 1, 2023, almost 60 million illegal migrants attempting to enter the U.S. were reported to have been on the terrorist watch list.

In an April press release from the House Committee on Homeland Security, it was noted that “over 350 individuals on the terrorist watchlist have been apprehended attempting to illegally” cross the southern border of the U.S. since the start of “Fiscal Year (FY) 2021.”

De La Cruz added that another issue with the ongoing illegal immigration crisis is the fentanyl crisis.

“I’ve held the hands of mothers who’ve lost children to fentanyl. They have empty seats at their dinner table tonight,” De La Cruz added. “This is a crisis, we need it stopped and we need President Trump to come in and stop it.”

De La Cruz added that “every community is at risk,” referencing how there have been stories about teenage girls and women being “killed and raped” by illegal aliens in places such as Houston, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia.

The stories of Laken Riley, 22, who was a nursing student at Agusta University, who was allegedly killed by an illegal alien while out for a jog on the campus of the University of Georgia; and Rachel Morin, a Maryland mother of five who was allegedly raped and murdered by a “got-away” illegal alien while out for a walk, have been among the most known stories.

“This needs to stop, and that’s why we want President Trump in office in November. We did not have these types of problems under President Trump when he was in the White House. Under Joe Biden, we see nothing but chaos,” De La Cruz continued. “I have sat with not only mothers who’ve lost children due to drugs, but I’ve also very sadly held the hands and hugged Border Patrol wives who’ve lost their husband while on duty, their children who’ve lost a father defending our nation against all these illegal immigrants who have passed through our borders,” De La Cruz continued.

The Texas Congresswoman added that “the problem is” that the intentions of the illegal aliens attempting to cross the southern border are unknown, noting that “we know” what the intentions were of the 350 people who were on the terrorist watch list.