REPORT: Self-Proclaimed Hezbollah Terrorist Arrested at Border in Texas

A Lebanese migrant apprehended near El Paso, Texas, reportedly claims to be a Hezbollah terrorist. The Lebanese national claimed to be headed to New York and said he wanted to make a bomb.

Border Patrol agents arrested 22-year-old Basel Bassel Ebbadi, a Lebanese national, after he illegally entered the United States from Mexico near El Paso. “I’m going to try to make a bomb,” Ebbadi told Border Patrol agents when asked why he came to the U.S., according to an exclusive report by the New York Post.

Agents captured Ebbadi on March 9 after he crossed the border from Mexico into Texas. The agents transported the Lebanese man to the El Paso hardened facility for processing and investigation. Two days later, Ebbadi told the agents he was going to make a bomb. The agents moved the man to isolation and contacted the Tactical Terrorism Response Team to conduct an interview.

During the interview on March 12, agents Mirandized the man who later admitted to being a member of a foreign terrorist organization.

Ebbadi also reportedly admitted he trained with Hezbollah for seven years and served as an active member for an additional four years. His duties included guarding weapons locations.

During the first four months of Fiscal Year 24, which began on October 1, 2023, nearly 60 migrants illegally entering the United States have been identified as being on the terror watch list. Approximately 270 more were apprehended in the prior two fiscal years — shattering prior records.

